Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.23. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.55.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $99.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $73.89 and a twelve month high of $124.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.94 and its 200-day moving average is $107.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 43.59%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 154,596 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 186,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

