Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $145.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DGX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.75.

NYSE DGX opened at $132.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $865,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

