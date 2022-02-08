WestRock (NYSE:WRK) PT Lowered to $42.00

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

WRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded WestRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.82.

WRK stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WestRock has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average is $47.96.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 423.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in WestRock during the second quarter worth $780,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 71.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 30,350 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WestRock by 27.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $830,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

