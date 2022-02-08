WestRock (WRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

WestRock has decreased its dividend payment by 46.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. WestRock has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WestRock to earn $4.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

WRK opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WestRock has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.96.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

