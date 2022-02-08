Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) Trading Up 16.7%

Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:WETH) was up 16.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61.
Wetouch Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WETH)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wetouch Technology (WETH)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for Wetouch Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wetouch Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.