Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) Trading Up 16.7%

Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:WETH) was up 16.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61.

Get Wetouch Technology alerts:

Wetouch Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WETH)

Wetouch Technology Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wetouch Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wetouch Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.