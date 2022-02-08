WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,579.19

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,579.19 ($21.35) and traded as high as GBX 1,645 ($22.24). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,630 ($22.04), with a volume of 203,446 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.40) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on WH Smith from GBX 1,741 ($23.54) to GBX 1,737 ($23.49) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.10) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.69) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.10) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,051 ($27.73).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,515.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,579.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61.

In other news, insider Robert Moorhead sold 29,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,669 ($22.57), for a total value of £496,827.92 ($671,843.03). Also, insider Nicky Dulieu bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,532 ($20.72) per share, for a total transaction of £38,300 ($51,791.75).

WH Smith Company Profile (LON:SMWH)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

