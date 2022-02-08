Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Receives $10.84 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.84.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barrington Research lowered Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Wheels Up Experience news, Director David J. Adelman acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $2,422,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,377,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UP stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $3.63. 1,603,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,395. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14. Wheels Up Experience has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.18 million. Equities analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

