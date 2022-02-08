William (Bill) Mackenzie Buys 2,153,995 Shares of Resource Mining Co. Limited (ASX:RMI) Stock

Resource Mining Co. Limited (ASX:RMI) insider William (Bill) Mackenzie acquired 2,153,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,541.89 ($35,136.09).
About Resource Mining
Resource Mining Corporation Limited engages in the mineral exploration business in Papua New Guinea. The company's principal property is the Wowo Gap nickel/cobalt/laterite project that is located in Port Moresby. Resource Mining Corporation Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.
