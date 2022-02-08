WINkLink (WIN) Hits Market Cap of $340.30 Million

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. One WINkLink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. WINkLink has a market cap of $340.30 million and approximately $231.50 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00048988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.44 or 0.07042740 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,987.90 or 0.99790940 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00052173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00054436 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006254 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,035,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

