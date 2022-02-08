Wolverine Trading LLC Invests $263,000 in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 561.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,665,000 after acquiring an additional 760,317 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 12.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,396,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,216,000 after acquiring an additional 472,361 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 104.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 463,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,528,000 after purchasing an additional 236,701 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,133,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,704,000 after purchasing an additional 203,104 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth $13,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $90.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $91.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

WRB has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.62.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

