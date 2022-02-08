Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Receives GBX 905 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 905 ($12.24).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WKP. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($13.05) to GBX 920 ($12.44) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.82) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($14.20) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 670 ($9.06) to GBX 850 ($11.49) in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get Workspace Group alerts:

WKP stock traded down GBX 16.50 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 769.50 ($10.41). 105,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,878. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 829.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 857.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -11.66. Workspace Group has a 1-year low of GBX 698.50 ($9.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 979 ($13.24).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is presently -0.26%.

About Workspace Group

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.