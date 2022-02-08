World Token Price Hits $0.0105 on Top Exchanges (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One World Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. World Token has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $54,327.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, World Token has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00049342 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,040.34 or 0.07085129 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,979.31 or 1.00157921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00052203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00054484 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006338 BTC.

World Token Coin Profile

World Token launched on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,746,877 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

