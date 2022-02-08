WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stock Position Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,058 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 172,631 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $24,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,991,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,724,000 after buying an additional 32,002 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,060,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,766,000 after purchasing an additional 67,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,969 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,336,000 after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,602,000 after purchasing an additional 14,058 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $52.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.02. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.78. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 42.29% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.14%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $328,353.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,976. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

