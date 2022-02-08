Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Purchased by Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC raised its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,160 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,723 shares during the quarter. Xilinx makes up approximately 13.6% of Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $45,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Xilinx by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,393 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Xilinx by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 12,580 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Xilinx by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,823,246 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $408,354,000 after acquiring an additional 382,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.91.

XLNX opened at $210.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $239.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

In other news, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $3,918,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $124,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,589 shares of company stock worth $6,185,579. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.