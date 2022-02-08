XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Trading Down 5.3% After Insider Selling

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $59.19 and last traded at $59.29. Approximately 2,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 179,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.62.

Specifically, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $1,229,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $1,246,188.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,800 shares of company stock worth $17,066,660 over the last three months. 35.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.55.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.04 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 85.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,844,000 after acquiring an additional 901,944 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,674,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 15.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,195,000 after acquiring an additional 160,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in XPEL by 11.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,267,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,124,000 after purchasing an additional 128,211 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in XPEL by 217.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 113,861 shares during the period. 34.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

