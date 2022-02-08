XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. XPO Logistics updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.00-5.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,868,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,465. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $61.63 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.54.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XPO Logistics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,521 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of XPO Logistics worth $64,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

