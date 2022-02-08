XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.74. XPO Logistics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.450 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XPO. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.54.

Shares of XPO stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $64.34. 1,868,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $61.63 and a one year high of $90.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XPO Logistics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 148,521 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of XPO Logistics worth $64,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

