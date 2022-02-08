Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($0.81). Y-mAbs Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($0.62). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

YMAB stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.88. The company had a trading volume of 52,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,554. The stock has a market cap of $300.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.11. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.03.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $77,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 396,319 shares of company stock worth $5,047,548 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

