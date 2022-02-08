Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Sells $276,974.00 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 35,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $276,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Thomas Gad sold 8,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $81,200.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Thomas Gad sold 88,055 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $936,024.65.

On Thursday, January 20th, Thomas Gad sold 112,767 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $1,277,650.11.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Thomas Gad sold 8,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $92,320.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Thomas Gad sold 44,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $725,120.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Thomas Gad sold 22,437 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $385,018.92.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $853,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $77,320.00.

Shares of YMAB opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $50.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YMAB shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 28,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

