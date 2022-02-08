Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

AUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.40 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.24.

NYSE:AUY opened at $4.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUY. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yamana Gold (AUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.