Yandex (YNDX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Yandex to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ YNDX opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.92, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. Yandex has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $87.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average of $69.31.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yandex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.
Yandex Company Profile
Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.
