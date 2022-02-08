Yandex (YNDX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Yandex to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.92, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. Yandex has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $87.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average of $69.31.

Get Yandex alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yandex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yandex stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.