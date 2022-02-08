Yaupon Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG)

Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 645,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,389,000. First Reserve Sustainable Growth accounts for about 3.8% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned 9.54% of First Reserve Sustainable Growth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the second quarter valued at $696,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the second quarter valued at $713,000.

Get First Reserve Sustainable Growth alerts:

NASDAQ:FRSG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,517. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG).

Receive News & Ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.