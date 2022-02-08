Yaupon Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 175,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,000. AES comprises 2.4% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of AES by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,143,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,385,536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,216 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of AES by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,598,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,647 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AES by 64.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,973,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AES by 58.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,065,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 173.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,539,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,600 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AES shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.90. 32,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,899,450. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

