Yaupon Capital Management LP Invests $6.39 Million in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG)

Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 645,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,389,000. First Reserve Sustainable Growth makes up approximately 3.8% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned 9.54% of First Reserve Sustainable Growth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,421,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,283,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,900,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,465,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000.

Shares of FRSG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.89. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,517. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

