Yaupon Capital Management LP Makes New $2.17 Million Investment in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 34,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000. Evergy makes up about 1.3% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,518,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,728 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,802,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,934 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 418.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,573,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,807 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,703.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 689,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,680,000 after purchasing an additional 651,471 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder bought 7,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.63 per share, with a total value of $457,903.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 118,082 shares of company stock worth $7,773,555 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,435. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.65. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

