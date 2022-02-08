Yaupon Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 141,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,000. Delek US comprises approximately 1.5% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 81.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Delek US by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Delek US by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $290,657.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,463 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,066. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of DK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,445. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.92.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

