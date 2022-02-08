Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Trading 7.3% Higher

Shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) traded up 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.74. 4,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 733,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Yellow from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yellow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Yellow from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Yellow alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $557.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Yellow’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yellow Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yellow news, Director Douglas A. Carty acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $135,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew A. Doheny acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $407,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Yellow during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Yellow by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Yellow during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Yellow during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Yellow during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 45.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yellow Company Profile (NASDAQ:YELL)

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.