Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

YUMC stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,719. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China has a twelve month low of $43.91 and a twelve month high of $69.67.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yum China stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

