Zach Carusona Sells 8,975 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Stock

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) insider Zach Carusona sold 8,975 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $84,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE SLCA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,325. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $702.46 million, a P/E ratio of -62.80 and a beta of 3.21.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLCA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,322 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

