Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.53. Ameresco posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ameresco.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRC. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

In related news, EVP Robert Georgeoff sold 8,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $751,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,827,573.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 210.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 39,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,541,000 after acquiring an additional 72,783 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 265.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 37,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 25.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRC opened at $48.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.39. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

