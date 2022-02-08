Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) will announce ($0.93) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delcath Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.91). Delcath Systems posted earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delcath Systems will report full year earnings of ($3.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($3.85). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Delcath Systems.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 158.51% and a negative net margin of 1,498.41%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCTH shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delcath Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

In other news, insider Gerard J. Michel bought 23,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Delcath Systems by 22.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Delcath Systems by 46.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 18,678 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Delcath Systems by 90.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCTH traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.08. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,966. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.06. Delcath Systems has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $25.18. The company has a market cap of $52.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

