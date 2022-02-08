Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Embark Technology Inc (NASDAQ:EMBK) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Embark Technology Inc (NASDAQ:EMBK) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Embark Technology’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Embark Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.40) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Embark Technology.

EMBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Embark Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Embark Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Embark Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Embark Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Embark Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Embark Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $674,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EMBK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 29,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,102. Embark Technology has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.67.

About Embark Technology

Embark Trucks Inc is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

