Zacks: Analysts Anticipate H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $817.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will report $817.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $835.81 million and the lowest is $801.60 million. H.B. Fuller reported sales of $725.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year sales of $3.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover H.B. Fuller.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.95 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

FUL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $736,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 21.3% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 407,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 71,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,722,000 after purchasing an additional 37,886 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 1,457.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 35,646 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 130.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 32,111 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 99,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

FUL stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.85. 217,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,620. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.75. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $54.38 and a 1 year high of $81.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts and envelope markets.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H.B. Fuller (FUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.