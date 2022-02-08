Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $434.85 Million

Equities analysts expect that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) will announce sales of $434.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $409.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $460.40 million. Materion posted sales of $339.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Materion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:MTRN traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.03. The company had a trading volume of 45,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,864. Materion has a 52-week low of $63.88 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.27%.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Materion by 133.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Materion by 45.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Materion by 64.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Materion by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Materion by 38.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 26,081 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

