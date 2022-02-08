Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Rollins posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. HFR Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Rollins by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Rollins by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

