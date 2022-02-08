Zacks: Analysts Expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.12.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,912,000 after acquiring an additional 362,589 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,811,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,097,000 after acquiring an additional 22,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,397,000 after purchasing an additional 93,216 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,944,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,632,000 after purchasing an additional 249,667 shares during the period.

Shares of BJ traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,426. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.89. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $74.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

