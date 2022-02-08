Zacks: Analysts Expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Certara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. Certara also posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

In related news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $1,902,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $2,121,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,378,413 shares of company stock worth $278,937,750 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Certara by 1,506.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,653,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Certara by 82.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,487 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Certara by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,088,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,478 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Certara by 40.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,225,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,061,000 after acquiring an additional 645,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Certara by 111.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,123,000 after acquiring an additional 607,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $26.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -63.69 and a beta of 2.03. Certara has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.53.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

