Zacks: Analysts Expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.34. Juniper Networks reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on JNPR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $353,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $186,536.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,110 shares of company stock valued at $936,598 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 20,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNPR opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $36.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

