Zacks: Analysts Expect Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vivid Seats’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivid Seats will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vivid Seats.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($44.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.54 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $9.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.33. Vivid Seats has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $14.35.

In other Vivid Seats news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $365,071,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 36,511,835 shares of company stock valued at $365,120,681 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth about $6,834,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth about $3,150,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth about $3,121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth about $948,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

