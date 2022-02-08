Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.13. Driven Brands posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,400%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Driven Brands.

DRVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 26.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 21.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 55.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

