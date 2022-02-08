Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.03. Exelixis reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exelixis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $859,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $297,321.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 192,236 shares of company stock worth $3,411,996 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,514,000 after purchasing an additional 612,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,944,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $545,596,000 after purchasing an additional 544,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 32.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,038,000 after purchasing an additional 531,118 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 42.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,071,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,726 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.85.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

