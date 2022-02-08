Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Analysts expect that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) will announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.91. Exelon reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exelon.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.09.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 340,708 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,908 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.29. 110,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,025,825. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. Exelon has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $58.21.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

