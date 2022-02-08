Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.79. Mercantile Bank posted earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

MBWM stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.98. 25,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,360. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

In related news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $79,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $114,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,214 shares of company stock worth $278,592. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 16,382 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 39,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 20,463 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

