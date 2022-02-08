Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $585.37 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will post $585.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $536.30 million and the highest is $679.00 million. Norwegian Cruise Line posted sales of $9.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6,010.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year sales of $763.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $696.80 million to $839.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.
NCLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.42.
Shares of NCLH opened at $22.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90.
About Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.
