Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $585.37 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will post $585.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $536.30 million and the highest is $679.00 million. Norwegian Cruise Line posted sales of $9.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6,010.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year sales of $763.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $696.80 million to $839.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,127,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,382,000 after buying an additional 361,520 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 268.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 86,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 63,057 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,174,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCLH opened at $22.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

