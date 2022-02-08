Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to Post $1.44 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.47. ResMed reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $237.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.18. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ResMed has a 1 year low of $179.37 and a 1 year high of $301.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.32%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.58, for a total transaction of $651,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $2,174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,018,603. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ResMed by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,528,315,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,209,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,037,761,000 after acquiring an additional 51,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $774,518,000 after acquiring an additional 80,251 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in ResMed by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,385,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,125,000 after acquiring an additional 44,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

