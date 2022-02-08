Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to announce $62.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $62.90 million. Southside Bancshares posted sales of $62.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year sales of $259.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $257.30 million to $260.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $274.65 million, with estimates ranging from $273.90 million to $275.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Southside Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

SBSI traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.65. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,674. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.21. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

In related news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 2,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $129,235.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 8,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $393,996.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 69.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

