Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.43. Wolverine World Wide posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on WWW. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

NYSE WWW traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,921. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82.

In other news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $102,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 20,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $710,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,348 shares of company stock worth $1,006,551. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

