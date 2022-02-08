Zacks: Brokerages Expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.72. Carriage Services reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carriage Services.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSV shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti upped their target price on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $55,624.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $1,360,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,549 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the third quarter worth $4,753,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Carriage Services by 343.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 71,564 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the third quarter worth about $2,362,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the second quarter worth about $1,916,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the third quarter worth about $1,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSV stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $32.71 and a twelve month high of $66.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $833.77 million, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

