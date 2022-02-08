Zacks: Brokerages Expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $125.03 Million

Equities analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will report $125.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.39 million to $125.67 million. Global Ship Lease posted sales of $69.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year sales of $420.09 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $576.40 million, with estimates ranging from $552.41 million to $600.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 31.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of GSL stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.80. 676,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,627. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.32. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $28.04. The company has a market cap of $972.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter worth $3,031,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease during the third quarter valued at $414,000. 63.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

