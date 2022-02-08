Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

AVNW has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Aviat Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley raised their price target on Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of AVNW stock opened at $28.63 on Monday. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $320.14 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.64.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 37.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $184,505.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Gray acquired 1,000 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 402.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 395,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,822,000 after acquiring an additional 285,712 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 176,421 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,861,000 after acquiring an additional 175,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 4,627.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 135,681 shares in the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aviat Networks (AVNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.